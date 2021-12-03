ATB Capital Increases Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$14.50

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

VET has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.50.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.45. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.83.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.00 million. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

