Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Up 29.9% in November

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the October 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 101.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after buying an additional 1,002,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,367,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 588,131 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after buying an additional 414,569 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,410,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 1,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 254,093 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 3.89. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATHA. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.