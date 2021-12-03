Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.200-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Atkore also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.600 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ATKR stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.86. 486,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,959. Atkore has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $118.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

In other news, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $385,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,981 shares of company stock worth $454,982 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

