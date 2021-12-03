Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATO stock opened at $90.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

