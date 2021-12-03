AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Insider David Moradi Purchases 17,520 Shares

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) insider David Moradi bought 17,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $132,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Moradi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, David Moradi purchased 9,038 shares of AudioEye stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $68,598.42.

Shares of AEYE stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. AudioEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.01.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in AudioEye by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

