Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Trading Up 11.4%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU)’s share price was up 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.17. Approximately 79,760 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 42,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Aurania Resources Company Profile (CVE:ARU)

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Lost Cities Â- Cutucu project covering an area of approximately 208,000 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

