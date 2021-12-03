Automata Network Market Capitalization Tops $173.32 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $173.32 million and $23.70 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Automata Network has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00062320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00072002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00092380 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.04 or 0.07800469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,026.36 or 1.00125273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.