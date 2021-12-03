Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Short Interest Up 43.8% in November

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVASF shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Avast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 624.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $624.00.

OTCMKTS:AVASF opened at $8.30 on Friday. Avast has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

