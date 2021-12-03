AVT (AVT) Market Cap Achieves $2.79 Million

AVT (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One AVT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular exchanges. AVT has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $173,262.00 worth of AVT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AVT has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.91 or 0.00243135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AVT Profile

AVT (AVT) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. AVT’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. AVT’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

AVT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AVT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

