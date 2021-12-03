Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

AXLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Axcella Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcella Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.48. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Axcella Health by 129.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 89,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

