Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CRO Joshua Isner Sells 276 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CRO Joshua Isner sold 276 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $44,957.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joshua Isner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $2,032,289.71.

AXON traded down $7.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,980. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.