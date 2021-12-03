B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX)

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Redbox in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.46) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.92). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redbox’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RDBX. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Redbox in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Redbox in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Redbox in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Redbox stock opened at 10.41 on Thursday. Redbox has a 12-month low of 9.12 and a 12-month high of 27.22.

Redbox Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

