Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $132.21

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $132.21 and last traded at $136.25, with a volume of 387991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.96.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.94.

Get Baidu alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Baidu by 112.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Baidu by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.