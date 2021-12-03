Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,979,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,561 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.34% of Autohome worth $139,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Autohome by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.52.

ATHM opened at $31.46 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.27.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

