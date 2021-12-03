Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $83,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

PG stock opened at $147.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $149.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.96 and its 200 day moving average is $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

