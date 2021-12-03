Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,184 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $105,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $171.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.21 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

