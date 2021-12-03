Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 130,889 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,488,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,889 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.10% of Jumia Technologies worth $176,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

