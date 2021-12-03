Balancer (BAL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $37.16 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for $20.61 or 0.00036104 BTC on popular exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $143.12 million and approximately $37.16 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00045015 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.89 or 0.00245047 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00087182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

