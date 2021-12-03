Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Gap Down to $162.24

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $162.24, but opened at $157.60. Balchem shares last traded at $162.89, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 71.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

