Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will post sales of $29.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.03 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $28.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $97.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $125.07 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $153.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLDP. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.