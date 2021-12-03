Ballew Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the third quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,477,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 25.1% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,212 shares of company stock worth $292,479,991 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,437.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,421.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,415.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

