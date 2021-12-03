Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Banco Santander

Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $17.70 price target on the bank’s stock.

BMA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Grupo Santander upgraded Banco Macro from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $17.70 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:BMA opened at $14.62 on Thursday. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $934.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 378.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 81,825 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 3.9% in the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,680,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,251,000 after acquiring an additional 63,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

