Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Banco Santander

Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $17.70 price target on the bank’s stock.
BMA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Grupo Santander upgraded Banco Macro from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $17.70 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.
NYSE:BMA opened at $14.62 on Thursday. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $934.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.31.
Banco Macro Company Profile
Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
