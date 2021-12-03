Bank of America Corp DE Buys 49,592 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,592 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.41.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
