Bank of America Corp DE Buys 49,592 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,592 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Several research firms recently commented on KC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nomura cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

