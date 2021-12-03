Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 703.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,345 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in McAfee were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 64,071.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 597,920 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,208,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 395,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

MCFE opened at $25.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37. McAfee Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 11.44%.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

