Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.87 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,494,000 after acquiring an additional 263,708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period.

Shares of WDIV opened at $64.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $71.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.09.

