Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,184,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Albany International were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIN opened at $83.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.20.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

