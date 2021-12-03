Bank of America Corp DE Sells 113,707 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,707 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Red Rock Resorts worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 121,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $48.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $45.45.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

