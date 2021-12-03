Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) Insider Acquires £404,550 in Stock

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) insider Alasdair (Al) Breach acquired 26,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,550 ($20.25) per share, for a total transaction of £404,550 ($528,547.16).

Alasdair (Al) Breach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Alasdair (Al) Breach acquired 16,315 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,651 ($21.57) per share, for a total transaction of £269,360.65 ($351,921.41).

Shares of BGEO opened at GBX 1,600 ($20.90) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,567.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,461.56. Bank of Georgia Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 945 ($12.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,696 ($22.16).

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

