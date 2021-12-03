Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.79

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNIY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.26.

Get Bankinter alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.2154 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.