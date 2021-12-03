Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Down 8%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 2,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,054,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

BZUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered their price target on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 94.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 318.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 322.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

