Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.55, but opened at $14.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Baozun shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 14,320 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Baozun alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Baozun by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Baozun by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.