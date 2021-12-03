Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 97,700.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BHB opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.92. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

