Barclays Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €850.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($943.18) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €860.00 ($977.27) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,001.14) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €681.00 ($773.86) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €787.67 ($895.08).

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €693.50 ($788.07) on Tuesday. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($474.32). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €658.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €701.62.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

