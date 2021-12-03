Barclays Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 170 Price Target

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target by Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 188 ($2.46) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.15 ($2.24).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD traded up GBX 0.12 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 110.18 ($1.44). 33,361,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,603,539. The company has a market capitalization of £30.19 billion and a PE ratio of -219.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.18. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86).

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.