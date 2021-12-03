Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 1,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,624,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

BARK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bark & Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bark & Co news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,554,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

