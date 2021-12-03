Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BTDPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Barratt Developments to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of BTDPY opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.556 dividend. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

