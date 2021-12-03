Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $163,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after buying an additional 451,813 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 37.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 813,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,617,000 after purchasing an additional 221,580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 423.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 91,377 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,560,000 after purchasing an additional 83,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

