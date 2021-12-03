Beam (BEAM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $204.64 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 39% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001473 BTC on popular exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $86.00 million and $204.64 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beam has traded up 45.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 102,301,400 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

