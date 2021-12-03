Belvedere Trading LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the quarter. ChemoCentryx makes up 0.0% of Belvedere Trading LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $622,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,245 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. The business had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCXI shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.