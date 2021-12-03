Belvedere Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned 0.06% of Relmada Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $312.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.07.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). Sell-side analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.