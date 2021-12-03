Belvedere Trading LLC Takes Position in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Separately, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTTR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

MTTR opened at $28.50 on Friday. Matterport Inc has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matterport Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

