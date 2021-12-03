Belvedere Trading LLC Takes Position in Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 77,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned 0.06% of Rockley Photonics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Huyett purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $164,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RKLY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Rockley Photonics stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $16.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

