Berenberg Bank Increases Pendragon (LON:PDG) Price Target to GBX 30

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of PDG opened at GBX 21.81 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23. Pendragon has a 12-month low of GBX 10.36 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 21.90 ($0.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £304.67 million and a P/E ratio of 6.81.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

