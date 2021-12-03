Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF)

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt raised shares of Future to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday.

FRNWF stock opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. Future has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $49.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

