Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $122.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Best Buy have declined in the past three months. The stock came under pressure in spite of the company reporting better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Well, investors seemed to have been spooked by soft fourth-quarter projection and ongoing supply chain issues as well as rising shipping costs. Management forecast fourth-quarter enterprise comparable sales to be down 2% to up 1% compared with 12.6% growth registered in the year-ago period. Also, Best Buy expects contraction in adjusted gross profit rate from Totaltech ramping. Meanwhile, the company foresees substantial increase in SG&A expenses in the final quarter due to increased advertising and incentive compensation. Nonetheless, investments in new membership program, technology, and health strategy should continue to contribute to the overall performance.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.00.

BBY opened at $103.92 on Monday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average of $115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

