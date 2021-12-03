Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Down to $26.07

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.07, but opened at $25.22. Betterware de Mexico shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 322 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BWMX shares. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $873.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 15.97%. Analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4153 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is 73.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the second quarter worth $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the third quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the third quarter worth $335,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

