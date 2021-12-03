BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BeyondSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeyondSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair lowered BeyondSpring from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered BeyondSpring from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ BYSI opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.03. BeyondSpring has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 3,629.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

