BHP Group’s (BHP) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BHP. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,212.86 ($28.91).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,078.50 ($27.16) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The stock has a market cap of £105.13 billion and a PE ratio of 12.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,931.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,107.73. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

