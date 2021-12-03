Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BIG opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $73.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Big Lots by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 30.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIG. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

