Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.700-$5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.050-$2.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.58. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 30.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 21.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

